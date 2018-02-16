Chris Long Won Friday

The Philadelphia Eagle took to Twitter on Friday to respond to Laura Ingraham’s bashing of LeBron James

Laura Ingraham spent some time on her show Thursday night to take aim at LeBron James, an up and coming basketball player, who, along with another up and coming basketball player Kevin Durant, had recently made some negative comments about President Trump. They can do this. This is America. Ultimately we should be cool with this, right?

Oh, okay then.

Of course this is a regular stance, especially lately. Stick to sports jocks! Of course it’s someone on Fox News making this ridiculous stance because that’s what people on Fox News do, they make ridiculous stances. Stick to ridiculous stances Fox!

The response was quick and the response was decidedly negative towards both Ingraham and Fox.

LeBron James is just as qualified to talk about politics as Laura Ingraham, so is a literal basketball — Lauren Duca (@laurenduca) February 16, 2018

She says LeBron should not comment on politics because no one voted for him. NO ONE VOTED FOR LAURA INGRAHAM EITHER Also, does anyone doubt LeBron could be elected Governor of Ohio? — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) February 16, 2018

There are many different words for ignorance. I'm sure Laura Ingraham knows them, since she went to college and all. But as she demonstrates exquisitely here, education, is not intellect. And clearly, it's not class either. Maybe more listening and a lot less talking for her. https://t.co/xe10WRu28z — Sean Grande (@SeanGrandePBP) February 16, 2018

But the best response came from Chris Long of the Philadelphia Eagles. The same Chris Long who won the Super Bowl last year with the Patriots and was then one of the only white dudes to come out and say he wasn’t going to the White House. The same Chris Long who was one of the first white dudes in the NFL to publicly support a black teammate during an anthem protest. The same Chris Long who donated his entire salary for the 2017 season to education charities. The same Chris Long who has already said he’s not going to the White House this year when he goes with the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.

The same Chris Long who showed up to the Eagles’ championship parade looking like this:

Yes, that Chris Long.

Chris Long doesn’t hold back. Chris Long doesn’t have time for your ridiculous stances. Chris Long took to Twitter to make sure you knew that he doesn’t have time for your ridiculous stances.

First, he made his intentions clear.

I’ll be replying to my own tweet with a collage of your network allowing political commentary from a few folks. https://t.co/WUGl1WQSLE — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

Then the tweets started.

And in closing…

I’m sure the network she works for has interviewed a bunch of athletes, just couldn’t find the screenshots quickly. The point is, what’s the prerequisite for who can talk politics? So, Fox News folks who agree with Laura… you okay with these segments? — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

And if you reply “stick to sports,” you should probably tune of out Fox News because they’ve got karate guys talking climate change on there. (Which I’m cool with… it’s his right.) Unless it’s just about you needing to feel like you’ve got control of athletes like Lebron. — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

It’s true. They do have “karate guys talking climate change,” which also could be the name of highly entertaining podcast if someone was clever enough.

People soon responded with some more examples.

No disrespect to @BenjaminSWatson at all, I respect him greatly. It’s just funny how @FoxNews is fine with athletes commenting on politics as long as it’s “their” politics. pic.twitter.com/MLLLCqE3Kl — Matt Wright (@mwright92) February 16, 2018

And who could even think about leaving out Curt Schilling?

One more for good measure pic.twitter.com/jpKM2xPYPH — April Stephen (@aprilsaysso) February 16, 2018

Schilling has spent his retirement doing nothing but spewing far-right talking points and sharing hateful posts on social media. He’s done this so much that he got booted from ESPN and last I checked, he was enjoying the friendly demonic confines of Breitbart.

Of course this is America. It’s Schilling’s right to share his opinion, just like it’s LeBron’s. Of course this is Bizarre Fox News America, so that right is only granted if the opinion you are sharing is one that aligns with Fox News’.

Back to you Chris.

So here’s the thing. I can’t stand Curt’s views, but it’s his right to speak them. But the same people saying “stick to sports” and nodding their head when Laura spews her bullshit are tuning in to listen to Curt. “JUST SHUT UP AND THROW THAT BASEBALL” – said no Fox News viewer. https://t.co/YbEgQ408DA — Chris Long (@JOEL9ONE) February 16, 2018

Oh, and one more for good measure.

Yeah, that Fabio.

Let’s wrap this up with a word from Crooked Media/Pod Save America’s Tommy Vietor, shall we?

I think we’re done here.

Chris Long won Friday. Everyone else can go home. Thanks for playing.

