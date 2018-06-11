From the Podcast: The Summer 2018 Playlist

20 songs from the Differing Opinions on Drake podcast for the summer of 2018

Ryan O'Connell on 06/11/2018

On this week’s episode of the Differing Opinions on Drake podcast, we are gearing up for summer. Rainy weekends be damned! The sun will shine eventually!

No really, it will. It’s bound to happen. And when it does, the pod has put together a list of 20 songs picked especially for the summer of 2018. Whether you’re lounging on a deck, out at the beach, doing work in the yard or some combination of the three, this playlist is for you.

Or it isn’t. That’s fair. Music is subjective. We won’t judge you if your music of choice for this coming summer is Ed Sheeran. No actually, we will judge you. But as friends. Friendly judging.

Hope you like it.

 

Published by Ryan O'Connell

Ryan harbors a constant fear of losing his keys, prefers flip flops and will always choose cereal if given the choice. He maintains his own blog, Giddy Up America, as well as co-hosts the podcast Differing Opinions on Drake. Ryan is on Twitter: @ryanoconnell79

