20 of Portugal. The Man

They had the song of the year in 2017, but they have a lot more to offer

I would scream it from the roof tops if I could. Portugal. The Man had the song of 2017. “Feel It Still” had competition, but when all was said and done, it stood alone. I will not be swayed here. In fact, the further we get from 2017 the more this distinction makes sense to me.

Think about it. If I were to ask you what song defined 2017, there’s a good chance you’d say “Feel It Still.”

Why?

Because it was played everywhere. It followed you around like your dog does. The fact that the band didn’t perform it at this year’s Grammys still doesn’t make any sense to me. I’ve moved on. I’m not bothered about it anymore, but just know that I still think about it at least once a week.

Heads up. Take coming through! I think “Live in the Moment” is a better song. Of course that’s subjective and ultimately means very little, but it’s something I believe almost as much as I believe that “Feel it Still” was the song of 2017.

I enjoy Portugal. The Man because they don’t really sound like anyone else, because their sound changes and their music is more than willing to accompany you as you embark on a variety of different adventures and escapades. Did you know that sometimes they open shows with the first few minutes of “For Whom the Bell Tolls” by Metallica and did you know it’s not the least bit jarring because somehow they make it work and they make a metal masterpiece fit in seamlessly with the rest of their music, which is very much not metal?

They play that tune, leave nothing from the original behind, but at the same time, make it sound as if it were one of their own. That’s a pretty fantastic feat. Impressive. Even the uptight judges would have to agree.

Music is better because a band like Portugal. The Man is out there, doing their thing and doing their music. And we can have hope that they’ll continue to make great music because they are by no means a one hit wonder. They’ve dropped upwards of a 397 albums (give or take) prior to Woodstock, which features “Feel it Still.” That’s reassuring and reassuring is always good, but especially good when a band you have liked for sometime suddenly finds mainstream fame.

We can rest easy when it comes to Portugal. The Man. I feel pretty good saying that.

With that being said, here’s a playlist of Giddy Up America’s 20 favorite tunes from Portugal. The Man.

