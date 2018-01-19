It’s here, the First Trailer for ‘Super Troopers 2’

I can’t tell you the first time I saw Super Troopers or what may have prompted me to do so. Someone probably suggested I watch it. It had to have been something like that because it came out in 2001 and I probably saw it a couple years later, still way too early for me to be egged on by the Internet to watch it. At that point the Internet was the place for email, concert dates and not a whole lot more. Ha, I’m old. Whatever. Go eff yourself. That’s not the point here.

The point is that to this day, all these years later, Super Troopers is still one of the funniest movies I’ve ever seen. If you could in some way quantify how hard you laugh at any given moment, then I would be able to tell you that I laughed X amount, arguably the hardest you could possibly laugh, at the opening scene.

And as far as a ranking would go, that level of laughing has really only be achieved maybe a handful of times since then.

It was just bizarre, so absurd. Sometimes the funniest moments in any medium are ones that halfway through, amidst the bellyiest of belly laughs you say to no one in particular “what the eff is going on?” And even better, no one knows. No one ever knows.

Since Super Troopers, the crew behind it, the Broken Lizard comedy group, have put out at least two movies fans of Super Troopers likely saw: Club Dread and Beerfest. As a follow-up to Super Troopers, Club Dread was doomed from the start. Following up Super Troopers was damn near impossible and it didn’t help that Club Dread just wasn’t that good. Beerfest righted the ship and feelings of good will towards the Broken Lizard dudes was properly restored. Now everyone just waited hopefully for a sequel to Super Troopers, the movie we all secretly wanted instead of Club Dread and Beerfest.

Seventeen years later our prayers have been answered. Super Troopers 2 is happening. Throughout 2016 rumors and speculation became legit as Broken Lizard organized crowd-funding efforts to pay for the project and then pictures from the set started to leak out. It was all very exciting.

Then a full trailer was released, despite a looming government shutdown and it was all super exciting.

Sure, I am excited for Black Panther and yes, I’m looking forward to Solo and Avengers: Infinity War and The Red Sparrow looks really good, but as far as anticipation goes, they all might pale in comparison to how anxious I am to see Super Troopers 2. Of course I know sequels to comedies, especially beloved, cult classics, rarely succeed, but I’ll tackle those concerns later.

Today I’m just going to celebrate this trailer, watch this trailer at least a handful of times, and in between those times, re-watch old clips from the original. Today is a day for optimism and today I will remain optimistic for Super Troopers 2, the legacies of sequels to Anchorman, Zoolander and more be damned.

