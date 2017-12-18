From the Pod: Best Music of 2017

The 17 best songs of 2017 according to Differing Opinions on Drake

On this week’s episode of Differing Opinions on Drake, Elyse and Ryan each rattled off their lists of their five best songs of the year. While the year as a whole has been somewhat suspect, it’s actually been a pretty decent year for music and we had trouble narrowing down our lists to five songs. As a result, we expanded to our 17 best songs of 2017, featured neatly on a Spotify playlist.

Here are Elyse’s songs:

“Mi Gente” J Balvin, Willy Williams, Beyonce

“It Ain’t Me” KYGO ft. Selina Gomez

“Carolina” Harry Styles

“Supermodel” SZA

“I Fall Apart” Post Malone

“There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” Shawn Mendes

“Passionfruit” Drake

“Domesticated Animals” Queens of the Stone

Here are Ryan’s songs:

“HUMBLE.” Kendrick Lamar

“Slide/Rollin” Calvin Harris

“Feel It Still” Portugal. The Man

“Second One to Know” Chris Stapleton

“Bad and Boujee” Migos, Lil Uzi Vert

“The Way You Used to Do” Queens of the Stone Age

“Kiwi” Harry Styles

“Detroiters Theme” DISTINCT LIFE, 6amm

Like this: Like Loading...