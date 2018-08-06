Monday Jams

Playlists for the hardest day of the week: Monday

Advertisements

Ryan O'Connell on 08/06/2018

I’ve made the case before that certain days of the week require certain kinds of music. This argument begins and ends with Mondays, especially Mondays in the summer. Summer weekends are the best! The flip side is that Summer Mondays can be the worst, especially when you stayed up to late thinking about the most recent Game of Thrones.

Of course any Monday, regardless of when in the year it happens, is harsh business. Summer Mondays are terrible, but are they any worse than a Monday in fall, winter or spring? There is no debate here – Mondays are the worst day imaginable, followed by Thursday, Wednesday and Tuesday. And yes, I put Thursday second and entertain no discussions about that distinction. And thankfully I’m not alone.

As for Monday, in response to the harsh reality Mondays provide, I put together Monday Jams playlists. I can’t promise they will get you through the day, only hope they will help in some small way. As of 2017 comes to a close, we have 8 volumes, plus a bonus best of playlist.

Monday Jams, volume 1

Monday Jams, volume 2

Monday Jams, volume 3

Monday Jams, volume 4

Monday Jams, volume 5

Monday Jams, volume 6

Monday Jams, volume 7

Monday Jams, volume 8: the all-Maine edition

Best of the Monday Jams, volume 1

Monday Jams, volume 9

Monday Jams, volume 10

Monday Jams, volume 11

Monday Jams, volume 12

Best of the Monday Jams, volume 2

Monday Jams, volume 13

Monday Jams, volume 14

 

Published by Ryan O'Connell

Ryan harbors a constant fear of losing his keys, prefers flip flops and will always choose cereal if given the choice. He maintains his own blog, Giddy Up America, as well as co-hosts the podcast Differing Opinions on Drake. Ryan is on Twitter: @ryanoconnell79

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Advertisements
%d bloggers like this: