Heavy Duty

Since the spring of 2017 I have been contributing to Heavy, writing about everything from sports to popular culture to occasionally politics. I’ll be continuing to write for the site headed into 2018 but with the year coming to a close, I wanted to highlight my favorite pieces I’ve done for Heavy up to this point.

“Tom Petty Remembered: His 20 Most Essential Songs, Ranked”

Following the sudden and tragic death of Tom Petty, I dove deep into his massive catalog to rank what I felt were his 20 most essential songs. I purposely omitted “American Girl” and “Free Fallin'” to make things more interesting. You can also find a playlist of the list on Spotify.

“The Cajun Navy: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know”

After Hurricane Harvey left the greater Houston area devastated and it’s population was left scrambling, trying to do anything they could to survive. Help came along in the form of the Cajun Navy, volunteers from neighboring Louisiana, their personal boats in tow, who were ready to step up and search for survivors and offer assistance where it was needed. The history of the Cajun Navy is an interesting one and I took some time to learn more about these amazing volunteers.

“It’s Time to Ask, Are Corn Mazes Even Fun?”

Come October, there are a bevy of fall traditions and activities families around the country participate in. One of those are running enthusiastically into a corn maze and I’m going to be honest, I think it’s time we reexamine the merit of these things. It’s high time we ask, are corn mazes even fun?

“WATCH: Player Disappears in the Middle of a Video Tweeted Out By His Coach”

USC’s football coach tweeted out a video prior to a November game, hyping up the Trojans’ fans for the upcoming game. Yet what stuck out was the fact that in the video, one of the Trojan players looked like he straight up disappeared. Was it magic? Was it aliens? Was it something else that we humans can’t even comprehend? All questions worth asking.

“A History of Rihanna’s Beefs (Real or Imagined)”

The 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers featured plenty of interesting storylines, as it was the third straight matchup between the two teams. Yet early in the series, a storyline no one saw coming started to emerge, a potential beef between Rihanna and Warriors’ star Kevin Durant. The “feud” led me to look into RiRi’s history of beefs, whether they were real or imagined.

“Seth Meyers: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know”

One of my first pieces for Heavy was a look into Seth Meyers’ ascendence as America’s premiere late night, political comedian and heir to the throne recently vacated by former host of The Daily Show Jon Stewart.

“The Five Biggest Trades in Boston Celtics’ History”

This past summer, prior to the NBA Draft, the Celtics looked to be in the mix for either Paul George or Jimmy Butler. Acquiring either superstar would have been a major move for the team and as a result, I took some time to look at the five biggest trades the Celtics have either made or haven’t made.

Like this: Like Loading...